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Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2026 Today: Punjab Board Class 10th results at 12: 30 PM, steps to check scores at pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2026 Today: Punjab Board Class 10th results at 12: 30 PM, steps to check scores at pseb.ac.in

The students must note they can use their login credentials, such as roll number and password, to download the Punjab board results.

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PSEB 10th Class Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to release the PSEB Class 10 results today at 12.30 pm. The results will be announced by the board chairman Dr. Amarpal Singh from the Mohali office of the board. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. pseb.ac.in.

The students must note they can use their login credentials, such as roll number and password, to download the Punjab board results. After logging in, they will be able to view their marksheets. Nearly 2.84 lakhs PSEB matric students registered for their exam.

Steps to check PBSE Class 10 Result:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit pseb.ac.in on your browser

Click the “PSEB Class 10 Result 2026” link on the homepage

Enter your roll number (as printed on your admit card)

Click “Submit”View your subject-wise marks and pass/fail status

Download or screenshot the result immediately

Save a backup on email or Google Drive

Here are some of the key details:

The Punjab Board Class 10 exams began on March 6 with the Social Science paper

The class 10 examination ended on April 1 with the Health and Physical Education exam.

The Class 10 exams were held from 11 am to 2:15 am.

The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes.

Last year, the Punjab board had announced the Class 10 PSEB results on May 16, 2025.

The exams were conducted from March 6 to April 4.

The overall pass percentage was recorded at 96.61 per cent, a slight dip in comparison to 2024.

The government school students in Punjab had recorded a pass percentage of 95.47 per cent, with 1,76,605 out of 1,84,984 students passing the exams.

Among non-government (private) schools, 73,649 students had appeared, and 71,412 had passed, bringing in a higher pass rate of 96.96 per cent.

It is important to note that the PSEB state rank in the Class 10 merit list is determined based on the aggregate marks scored across all subjects. In case of a tie, multiple students share the same rank, a common occurrence in recent PSEB results. The merit list typically includes students who have scored in the 98 percent–100 percent range.

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