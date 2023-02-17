Home

Education

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Revised Date Sheet 2023 Out At pseb.ac.in; Check New Time Table, Exam Timing Here

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Revised Date Sheet 2023 Out At pseb.ac.in; Check New Time Table, Exam Timing Here

PSEB Class 12 Exam Dates Revised: According to the PSEB class 12 revised date sheet, the exam scheduled to be held on March 6 will now be conducted on April 21.

The Punjab board Class 12th board exams will be held from February 20 to April 20, 2023.

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Datesheet 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the Class 12 exam datesheet for the 2023 board theory exams. According to the PSEB class 12 revised date sheet, the exam scheduled to be held on March 6 will now be conducted on April 21. Students can download the PSEB Senior Secondary Examination 2023 Revised Date Sheet by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in. The decision has been taken in view of the Hola Mahalla celebrations across the state. The NSQF subjects’ exam have also switched places with the exam for Music (Tabla) and fundamentals of e-business.

Datesheet Revised For These Subjects

The exam which has been postponed is Environmental Education (Code 139 ) examination. The class 12 board exams will be held between February 20 and April 21 at 2:00 PM. As per the timetable 2023, the Punjab board Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023, in the morning shift from 10 AM to 1:15 AM.

You may like to read

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PUNJAB BOARD PSEB CLASS 12 REVISED SCHEDULE?

Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “News Press Releases” section.

Now, click on the link that reads, “ Revised DateSheet Senior Secondary Examination February/March- 2023 (R-2).”

The PSEB Class 12 revised exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

Students are advised to be present in the examination hall at the given time. Students will be given 15 minutes extra time to fill up the OMR sheets. For more updates, check the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.