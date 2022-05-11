PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has declared the Class 12 exam term 1 results 2022 today, May 11, 2022. Concerned School Authorities can download the results through the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in. Students can collect their marksheets from their respective schools.Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Notification to be Out on May 17| Details Inside

According to the PSEB datesheet 2022, the Class 12 term 1 exam for science, commerce, and arts streams were held from December 13 to 22, 2021. Meanwhile, the Punjab Board Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted between April 22 and May 23. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the result.

PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board at pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result”

Enter the login credentials.

Your PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, please visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board.