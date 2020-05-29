Punjab Board Result 2020: The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB Results 2020 for Class 10, Class 8 and class 5. Students who appeared for the board exam can check their results by visiting the official website – pseb.ac.in. Also Read - Teenager Kidnaps 3-year-old Cousin to Escape Class XII Board Exam

The PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be declared in the next few days. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th 12th Date Sheet Released; Practical Exams to be Held in Jan 2020 - Details Here

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab board has decided to promote all students based on their pre-boards result, including those who have not cleared the main exam. Also Read - JAC 8th Result 2019: Jharkhand Board to Announce Class 8 Board Exam Result Today; Check at jac.nic.in

Here’s how to check your PSEB 10th, 5th and 8th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab Board, i.e, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link –

* Matriculation Examination Result March 2020

* Class VIII Examination Result March 2020

* Class V Examination Result March 2020

Step 3: Enter your roll number and name in the given fields, hit submit

Step 4: Your PSEB Result 2020 will display on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference

Alternatively, students can also check their results on third-party website indiaresults.com.

Details regarding the re-verification and re-evaluation of marksheet will be soon announced by the Punjab Board.