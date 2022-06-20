PSEB 10th and 12th Results 2022 Term 2 result dates: The Punjab School Education Board(PSEB) will soon release the Punjab Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 Term 2 result dates. As per TimesNow Reports, the Term 2 Results 2022 is likely to be released by the next week of June 2022. However, Punjab Board is yet to release the result date. Once released, candidates can download the PSEB 10th and 12th Marksheet through the official website, pseb.ac.in.Also Read - JEECUP Admit Card 2022 Released; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
The Punjab Board has conducted the PSEB Class 10 Term 2 exam 2022 between April 29 and May 19, 2022. As per the earlier Punjab Board timetable, the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 exam 2022 was conducted between April 22 to May 23, 2022.
Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Check Steps to Download PSEB 10th and 12th Marksheet?
- Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board at pseb.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PSEB 10th Result 2022‘ or ‘PSEB 12th Results 2022.’
- Enter the login details such as roll number.
- Now click on the submit option.
- Your PSEB Class 10, 12 Results will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.
Punjab Board Term 1 Result 2022: Check Other Details
This year, the Board has declared the PSEB 10th Result 2022 for Term 1 exams on May 18, 2022. Meanwhile, the Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 1 was declared on May 11, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Punjab School Education Board.