PSEB 10th and 12th Results 2022 Term 2 result dates: The Punjab School Education Board(PSEB) will soon release the Punjab Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 Term 2 result dates. As per TimesNow Reports, the Term 2 Results 2022 is likely to be released by the next week of June 2022. However, Punjab Board is yet to release the result date. Once released, candidates can download the PSEB 10th and 12th Marksheet through the official website, pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab Board has conducted the PSEB Class 10 Term 2 exam 2022 between April 29 and May 19, 2022. As per the earlier Punjab Board timetable, the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 exam 2022 was conducted between April 22 to May 23, 2022.