Punjab GDS Result 2021: Punjab, Postal Circle has released the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS). The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the India Post. All such candidates who have applied for the Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) Punjab circle can download GDS Result from the official website of India Post – appost.in.

The Result for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for Punjab Circle has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the total of 516 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies for Punjab Circle can check their result available on the official website.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post i.e.appost.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘Punjab (Cycle III – 516 Posts)’, given under the “Results Released” section of the homepage at the left corner.

Step 3: Punjab Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF will be downloaded in your system

Step 4: Open Punjab Post Office GDS Result PDF File

Step 5: Check the details of the selected candidates

According to the short notification, the selection for Punjab GDS Result 2021 is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied for Punjab, Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) post.

The candidates should note that Punjab GDS Result 2021 is available on the official website of appost.in. However Punjab, GDS Result Link is also given below. India Post Office has released the merit list of shortlisted candidates for Punjab Region Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) post.

Candidates should note that the final selection for the Gramin Dak Sevaks(GDS) will be done on the basis of document verification of all educational & other certificates produced by the candidates.