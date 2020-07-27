New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday declared that the government schools in the state will not charge any student for admission, re-admission and tuition fees for the whole academic session 2020-21. Also Read - Punjab Govt Allows Sweet Shop to Open on August 2 For Raksha Bandhan With Strict Guidelines

Making the announcement during his #AskCaptain weekly-session on Twitter, the chief minister took note of the complaints of several parents whose children’s names were struck off from the school registers because of non-payment of fees amid COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - Punjab: Rs 5000 Fine For Violating Home Isolation, Rs 10000 For Flouting Social Distancing Norms At Gatherings

“Mr Manpreet Singh from Fatehgarh sahib informed the Chief Minister that his daughter’s name was struck off from the school due to non payment of admission fees. CM assured that he won’t let this happen and ordered DC Fatehgarh Sahib to visit the School on Monday,” Punjab CMO tweeted. Also Read - Coronavirus in Punjab: After State Minister Bajwa, 2 More Congress MLAs Test Positive

“CM @Capt_Amarinder also announced that no admission, re-admission and tuition fees will be charged from all students studying in Govt Schools from this session (2020-21),” CM’s official Twitter handle later posted.

CM Singh’s statement comes at a time when parents across the country have been demanding that school fees not be charged for the duration that schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, the Punjab Board Class 12 results were announced on July 1 with 4.5 per cent improvement as compared to last year. The pass percentage in government schools this year was recorded at 94.32 per cent.