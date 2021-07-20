Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Tuesday ordered reopening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 from July 26 as it further relaxed Covid-induced curbs. Besides, the state government also announced to increase the number of people for indoor events to 150 and outdoor programmes to 300, subject to an upper limit of 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue, a statement said. Earlier, the gathering of 100 persons for indoor and 200 for outdoor events was allowed.Also Read - Schools Reopening: AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria Makes Big Statement on Resumption of Physical Classes. Read Here

During a Covid review meeting, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said schools will be allowed to open for Classes 10 to 12, but only those teachers and staff shall be allowed to be physically present who are fully vaccinated. The presence of students at schools shall be purely at the consent of parents and the option of virtual classes shall be continued. An undertaking to this effect shall be submitted to the deputy commissioner concerned, he said, according to the statement. Also Read - Schools Reopening: THIS State Will Reopen Schools For Classes 10th & 12th From July 26. Full Guidelines Here

Punjab till Monday had recorded 16,237 coronavirus deaths and 5,98,387 infections, respectively. Also Read - Punjab Lifts Weekend, Night Curfew; Allows Bars, Gyms, Restaurants to Reopen | Full List of Guidelines Here

(With inputs from agencies)