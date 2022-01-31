Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Candidates applying for the Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022 process, we have some important news for you all. The Department of School Education, Punjab has extended the last date to apply for various posts of Matre Cadre. According to the new schedule, candidates can now apply for the mentioned posts till March 10, 2022. Earlier, the last date was January 30, 2022.Also Read - UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 936 Posts on uppbpb.gov.in | Check Eligibility, Pay Scale Here

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Punjab Education Department on educationrecruitmentboard.com. Through Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022 drive, a total of 4161 vacant posts will be filled.

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Online application begins from January 8, 2022.

The last date to submit the application form: March 10, 2022.

Vacancy

Master Cadre Posts: 4161 Posts

S. No. Subject Vacancies 1 Maths 912 2 Science 859 3 Hindi 240 4 Punjabi 534 5 Social-science 633 6 English 790 7 Music 25 8 Physical Education 168

Age Limit: To apply for the above posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 37 years of age. Meanwhile, there are certain age relaxations for reserved category candidates according to government norms.

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Master Cadre Posts should have passed Graduation with 45% marks in the case ofGeneral Category candidates and 44%o marks in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Backward Classes and physical Handicapped Candidates from a recognized university, or institution and should have passed Mathematics as a subject for three years of graduation.

Candidates should have passed B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Mathematics as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

How to Apply Online?

Candidates can apply online through the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com before March 10, 2022. The extension of the last date for the online application process has given an extra chance for the candidates who have not registered themselves yet. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Punjab Education Department.

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Check New Official Notification