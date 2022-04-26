Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: The Department of School Education, Punjab has extended the registration date for 4161 Master Cadre posts till May 05, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Education Department, educationrecruitmentboard.com. Earlier, the last date to apply for the positions was April 20. For more details about the Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Advisor Commercial, Other Posts at ongcindia.com| Read Details Here

Recruitment Board: Department of School Education, Punjab

Name of the post: Master Cadre

Number of posts: 4161

Mode of application: Online

The last date to submit the online application: May 05, 2022

Maths: 912 posts

Science: 859 posts

Hindi: 240 posts

Punjabi: 534 posts

Social Science: 633 posts

English: 790 posts

Music: 25 posts

Physical Education: 168 posts

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 37 years of age.

Should have passed Graduation with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 44%o marks in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Backward Classes and physical Handicapped Candidates from a recognized university, or institution and should have passed Mathematics as a subject for three years of Graduation Should have passed B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Mathematics as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Education Department, educationrecruitmentboard.com. For more details, check the official notification shared below.