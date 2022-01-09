Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Punjab Education Department has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts in Master Cadre Posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Punjab Education Department on educationrecruitmentboard.com. Through Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022 drive, a total of 4161 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to apply for the above posts is January 30, 2022. The online registration process has commenced from January 8, 2022. To know more about the Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - UP Police Recruitment 2022: Registration For 2430 Posts Begins From Jan 20 on uppbpb.gov.in | Details Here

Online application begins from January 8, 2022.

The last date to submit the application form: January 30, 2022.

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Master Cadre Posts: 4161 Posts

Age Limit

To apply for the above posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 37 years of age. Meanwhile, there are certain age relaxations for reserved category candidates according to government norms.

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Master Cadre Posts should have passed Graduation with 45% marks in the case ofGeneral Category candidates and 44%o marks in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Backward Classes and physical Handicapped Candidates from a recognized university, or institution and should have passed Mathematics as a subject for three years of graduation.

Candidates should have passed B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Mathematics as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

How to Apply Online?

Candidates can apply online through the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com before January 30, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Punjab Education Department.

Click Here: Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment Detailed Notification