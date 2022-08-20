PNB Recruitment 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is hiring candidates for Officers and Managers Posts under Fire Safety and Security departments respectively. Interested candidates can download the application form by visiting the Bank’s official website, pnbindia.in. They are required to submit the application form through speed post till August 30, 2022. The number of vacancies/reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank. A total of 103 posts will be filled in the Bank. For all posts, candidates willing to serve anywhere in India need to apply.Also Read - CAT 2022 Registration Underway; Know if You Are Eligible To Fill Application Form at iimcat.ac.in

A candidate can apply for only one post and not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate. In case of multiple applications only one application will be retained and the application fee/ intimation charges paid for the other Applications will stand forfeited. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, application process, and other details here. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Starts Tomorrow: Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

Important Dates

Last date for Receipt of Application with all enclosures at ours (Only by Speed/Registered post): August 30, 2022

PNB Vacancy Details

Total number of post: 103 Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Permanent Non-Teaching Posts at dunt.uod.ac.in| Check Pay Scale Here

Officer (Fire-safety): 23 posts

Manager (Security): 80 posts

PNB Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 21 to 35 years of age.

PNB Jobs Salary

Officer – 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840 Manager – 48170-1740/1-49910- 1990/10-69810

PNB Eligibility Criteria

Manager (Security): Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC.

Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC. Fire safety officer in JMG Scale-I: B.E.(Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur. OR Four year Graduation Degree(B.Tech/BE or equivalent) in Fire Technology/Fire Engineering/ Safety and Fire Enginerring from college/university approved by AICTE/UGC. Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Divisional officer course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur.

PNB Selection Procedure

Depending upon the number of applications received, the Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz.

Shortlisting of applications followed by Interview or

Written / Online Test followed by Interview

Application Fee

For SC/ST/PWBD category candidates: Rs. 59/- [Rs 50/- per candidate(only intimation charges)+ GST@18% Rs. 9/-] For All other candidates Rs 1003/- [Rs. 850 per candidate + GST@18% Rs. 153/-]

Punjab National Bank Jobs 2022: How to Apply Offline?

Candidates should log on to our website www.pnbindia.in link and download the prescribed application form, fill the same and send it to the bank at the below-mentioned address by Speed/Registered post with transaction no./UTR No., bank name and date of the transaction being proof of online fee payment and copies of other supporting documents in the envelope super-scribed ‘Application for the post of “POST:_______________________”. CHIEF MANAGER (RECRUITMENT SECTION), HRD DIVISION, PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK, CORPORATE OFFICE, PLOT NO 4, SECTOR 10, DWARKA, NEW DELHI -110075. Candidates can visit the PNB website for more information.

Punjab National Bank Bharti 2022: Check Details In Brief