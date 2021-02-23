New Delhi: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the recruitment notification for the post of peons at various circles. The candidates who are interested to apply for the vacancies are advised to go through the official notice at pnbindia.in and send in their applications before the last date. The applicants must note that there are as many as 111 posts up for grabs in several branches. According to the bank, here is the division-wise vacancy information mentioned below. Also Read - Supreme Court Asks RBI To Frame Regulations in 6 Months For Locker Facility Management in Banks

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details Also Read - SBI SCO Result 2021 for Manager Credit Procedures Post Announced At sbi.co.in, Direct Link Here

Bangalore East Circle – 25 vacant posts Also Read - Individuals, Corporates Won’t Be Allowed to Use Cryptocurrencies As Govt Plans Own Digital Currency: Report

Bangalore West Circle – 18 posts

Chennai South Circle – 20 posts

Surat Circle – 10 posts

Balasore Circle – 19 posts

Haryana Circle – 19 posts

It is important to note that different circles have different deadlines for the submission of application forms. The candidates must send in their applications by March 1 for Bangalore East Circle, Surat Circle and Balasore Circle.

Applicants in Chennai South Circle must render in their registration forms by February 22, followed by Bangalore West Circle whose last date is February 27. Lastly, the last date for submission is March 4 for the Haryana Circle.

The bank has not kept any registration fee for the post. The candidates need to send their applications to the divisional office.

The form can be downloaded from the official website of the bank or a physical form can be acquired by visiting the nearest branch of PNB.

The notice released by the bank states that all applicants must be minimum of 18 years old and maximum 24 years old as on January 1, 2021, in order to be considered eligible. In case of the educational requirements, candidates must have qualified Class 12 and should have basic knowledge of reading, and writing in English.