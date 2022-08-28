Punjab National Bank(PNB) Recruitment 2022: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Officers and Managers Posts under Fire Safety and Security departments respectively. Eligible candidates can download the application form by visiting the official website of the Bank at pnbindia.in. It is to be noted that the last date to submit the application form through speed post till August 30, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 103 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. A candidate can apply for only one post and not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate.Also Read - BSF, SSC, Jharkhand PGT, UPSC Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

"The number of vacancies/reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank," reads the official notification. Read below for important dates, vacancy details, application process, and other details here.

Important Dates

Last date for Receipt of Application with all enclosures at ours (Only by Speed/Registered post): August 30, 2022

PNB Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details

Total number of post: 103

Officer (Fire-safety): 23 posts

Manager (Security): 80 posts

PNB Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Manager (Security): Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC.

Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC. Fire safety officer in JMG Scale-I: B.E.(Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur. OR Four year Graduation Degree(B.Tech/BE or equivalent) in Fire Technology/Fire Engineering/ Safety and Fire Enginerring from college/university approved by AICTE/UGC. Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Divisional officer course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Check Selection Procedure

Depending upon the number of applications received, the Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz.

Shortlisting of applications followed by Interview or

Written / Online Test followed by Interview

PNB Recruitment 2022: Check Age Limit

A candidate must be between 21 to 35 years of age.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Check Application Fee

For SC/ST/PWBD category candidates: Rs. 59/- [Rs 50/- per candidate(only intimation charges)+ GST@18% Rs. 9/-] For All other candidates Rs 1003/- [Rs. 850 per candidate + GST@18% Rs. 153/-]

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?