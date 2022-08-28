Punjab National Bank(PNB) Recruitment 2022: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Officers and Managers Posts under Fire Safety and Security departments respectively. Eligible candidates can download the application form by visiting the official website of the Bank at pnbindia.in. It is to be noted that the last date to submit the application form through speed post till August 30, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 103 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. A candidate can apply for only one post and not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate.Also Read - BSF, SSC, Jharkhand PGT, UPSC Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week
“The number of vacancies/reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank,” reads the official notification. Read below for important dates, vacancy details, application process, and other details here. Also Read - TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Register For 181 Posts From Sept 8 at tspsc.gov.in| Check Salary Here
Important Dates
- Last date for Receipt of Application with all enclosures at ours (Only by Speed/Registered post): August 30, 2022
PNB Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details
Total number of post: 103 Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Register For 146 Posts at sailcareers.com| Read Details Here
- Officer (Fire-safety): 23 posts
- Manager (Security): 80 posts
PNB Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria
- Manager (Security): Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC.
- Fire safety officer in JMG Scale-I: B.E.(Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur. OR Four year Graduation Degree(B.Tech/BE or equivalent) in Fire Technology/Fire Engineering/ Safety and Fire Enginerring from college/university approved by AICTE/UGC. Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Divisional officer course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur.
PNB Recruitment 2022: Check Selection Procedure
Depending upon the number of applications received, the Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz.
- Shortlisting of applications followed by Interview or
- Written / Online Test followed by Interview
PNB Recruitment 2022: Check Age Limit
A candidate must be between 21 to 35 years of age.
PNB Recruitment 2022: Check Application Fee
- For SC/ST/PWBD category candidates: Rs. 59/- [Rs 50/- per candidate(only intimation charges)+ GST@18% Rs. 9/-]
- For All other candidates Rs 1003/- [Rs. 850 per candidate + GST@18% Rs. 153/-]
Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?
- Candidates should log on to our website www.pnbindia.in link and download the prescribed application form, fill the same and send it to the bank at the below-mentioned address by Speed/Registered post with transaction no./UTR No., bank name and date of the transaction being proof of online fee payment and copies of other supporting documents in the envelope super-scribed ‘Application for the post of “POST:_______________________”. CHIEF MANAGER (RECRUITMENT SECTION), HRD DIVISION, PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK, CORPORATE OFFICE, PLOT NO 4, SECTOR 10, DWARKA, NEW DELHI -110075.
- In case of multiple applications only one application will be retained and the application fee/ intimation charges paid for the other Applications will stand forfeited.