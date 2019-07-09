New Delhi: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) training has been made compulsory for students at all government schools and colleges in areas located close to the international border with Pakistan.

The decision in this regard was taken by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at a high-level meeting in Chandigarh. He was of the view that it would help make the youth employable in the armed and paramilitary forces besides inculcating a strong sense of discipline in them.

The decision will soon be implemented in all the school in the state.

Amarinder Singh announced a pilot project to provide compulsory NCC training to all students of Class IX and XI at government schools and first and second-year students at all colleges in the border districts of Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar.

Further, the government departments have been given a 10-day deadline to identify and prepare lists of critical vacancies across the state to be filled on priority. The CM also directed online transfer policy to be extended to all departments like the Education Department.

The Chief Minister, who chaired the meeting to discuss recruitment and other vital issues, said that about 29,000-odd vacancies in various departments could be filled in the first phase, with another 15,000 posts to be filled in the second phase next year.

On the issue of transfers, the Chief Minister directed that the online transfer policy, which has been successfully introduced for teachers, should be made mandatory in all the government departments to ensure transparency.

