Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, BFUHS on Thursday released the NEET UG Counseling dates. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the dates on the official website, bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates can apply for the examination latest by today, October 13, 2022 midnight. As per the notice, the university had invited online applications forms from the eligible NEET UG 2022 aspirants.Also Read - BFUHS Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1068 Paramedical Posts on bfuhs.ac.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

Candidates will have to register themselves before login via the application number and date of birth. They will also have to pay a fee of Rs.5000 and Rs, 2500 for SC candidates plus 18 percent GST. Also Read - Bfuhs.ac.in BFUHS Punjab MD/MS Results May/June 2016 declared: Here is how you can check entrance test result on official website

Punjab NEET UG Counseling 2022: How to Apply?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the NEET UG Counselling: Also Read - Bfuhs.ac.in BFUHS Punjab PMET Results 2016 to be declared today: How to check Punjab Pre-Medical Entrance Test result on official website

Go to the official website – bfuhs.ac.in

Click on NEET UG section

Select the link to apply

Register, login and fill in the form

Pay the fees

Submit, download and take a print out

As per the schedule, the Round 2 dates will be updated on the website so candidates must keep a track of it

Here are some of the important details: