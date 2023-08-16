Home

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Provisional Merit List Released at bfuhs.ac.in | Details Here

The official merit list reads, “Provisional combined merit list of candidates who have applied/submitted willingness for 2nd Round of MBBS/BDS Counseling under NEET UG-2023.”

The reporting window to the designated institutes is from August 12 to 18. (Representative Images)

New Delhi: Punjab NEET UG 2023 Round 2 provisional merit list was released by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot on August 16, 2023. The candidates who have registered for the examination can now check the list by visiting the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Round 2 provisional merit list: Key Details

Candidates who will submit willingness for 2nd round including NRI candidates will fill/submit the online choices/ preferences of speciality/college from August 17 to August 21, 2023.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 22 to August 23, 2023.

The provisional allotment result will be displayed on August 25, 2023.

The last date for submission of objections to provisional allotment us from August 26 to August 27, 2023.

The revised provisional list will be displayed on August 28, 2023.

The provisionally selected candidates will pay the balance amount of fees from August 29 to September 4, 2023.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Round 2 provisional merit list: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the list:

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 Round 2 provisional merit list link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names and other details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

