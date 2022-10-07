Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest News: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Faridkot has commenced the registration process for Punjab National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling today, October 07, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Punjab NEET UG Counselling process by visiting the official website bfuhs.ac.in. The last date to apply is October 13, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Professor, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Pay Scale Here

As per the official schedule, the Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list will be declared on October 19, 2022. Students can submit their objections offline at the admission branch, BFUHS on October 20 till 5: 00 PM. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in. Round 1 Registration Begins From Oct 17

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule: Check Dates Here

Last Date for applying online admission application form: October 13

Last Date for depositing fee: October 13

Sports Category Candidates will submit printed/hard copy of online submitted form: October 14

How to Register For Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling

Visit the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at bfuhs.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Click here to apply online admission for MBBS/BDS under UG NEET 2022.”

Register yourself on the portal by providing the basic details.

Enter the system-generated id password to log in again.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents, if any. Pay the requisite fee.

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

While registering for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022, eligible candidates are required to pay Rs 5900 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) category are required to pay Rs 2950. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2022 exam are only eligible to apply for the MBBS and BDS programmes admission. For more details, check the official website of BFUHS. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC to Conduct 2 More Rounds For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses; Schedule Soon at mcc.nic.in