Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Physical Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Revised: Check New Date

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the revised schedule, the Physical Stray Vacancy Round will be held on December 27.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round: Check Revised Schedule Released

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Tuesday revised schedule for the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 physical counselling stray round. The students can check the complete revised schedule of the Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round is available on the official site of BFUHS- bfuhs.ac.in.

The registered candidates don’t need to apply for the exam again. However, they must ensure their presence at the counselling venue before 11 AM on December 27.

The candidates who are provisionally selected need to report to their provisionally allotted colleges up to December 28, 2022. The candidates need to pay six months’ tuition fee through Demand Draft. Cash or cheque will not be accepted during the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling stray vacancy round.

The candidates who will register for first time, who are already registered but not holding any seat of round 1 and round 2 of all India quota (AIQ) and state quota and candidates who have not been allotted seat during the mop-up round of the AIQ or State Quota are eligible for the stray vacancy round.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Stray Vacancy Round: Revised Schedule

Events Dates Display of vacancy position December 21, 2022 Extension of the last date of receipt of online applications for stray vacancy round December 24, 2022 Display of merit list December 26, 2022 Start of counselling December 27, 2022 (12 noon) Date of joining and medical check-up December 28, 2022