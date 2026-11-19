Punjab PCS Exam 2026: High Court stays selection process after petitions, next hearing on December 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the selection process of the Punjab State Civil Services (PCS) examination conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

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Punjab PCS Exam 2026: High Court stays selection process after petitions, next hearing on December 16 | image; x

Punjab PCS Exam 2026: In a major development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday put a stay on the selection process for the Punjab State Civil Services (PCS) examination after hearing several petitions filed by hundreds of candidates. The exam was conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The PPSC conducted the exam in April 2026, and the result was announced on November 4. As many as 751 candidates were shortlisted for interviews against 331 vacancies. However, the High Court will hear the matter next on December 16.

The High Court issued the major decision after hearing a number of petitions filed by candidates who appeared in the Punjab PCS Exam 2026, raising serious questions over the selection process and results.

What is the case About?

The Punjab Public Service Commission conducted the recruitment process in order to fill 331 vacancies. The commission conducted the exam in April, and after a long wait, the results were announced on November 4th.

A total of 751 candidates were shortlisted for the interview round. However, controversy surrounding the recruitment process started after the announcement of the results.

Chandigarh | The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the selection process of the Punjab State Civil Services (PCS) examination conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) after hearing multiple petitions filed by candidates. The exam was held in April 2026, and the results, shortlisting 751 candidates for interviews against 331 vacancies, were declared on November 4. The High Court has listed the matter for the next hearing on December 16. — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

Several candidates made serious allegations

Aspirants who appeared in the examination and failed to pass had launched a campaign against the Commission, raising questions on the results and evaluation process. The candidates alleged irregularities in the selection process and some of them had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

After hearing the petitions of the candidates, the court has stayed the selection process, including the interview round. All eyes are now on the next hearing in the High Court and the Commission’s position.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.