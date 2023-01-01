Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 BIG Update: Notification for Constable, SI Recruitment Likely in January

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: The Punjab Police is likely to release the notification for recruitment to Constable and Sub Inspector (SI) posts in January 2023. To recall, in December, the state cabinet had approved the recruitment of 8,400 personnel in Punjab Police in the next 4 years.

The government said 1,800 Constables and 300 SIs will be recruited to Punjab Police every year.

The candidates who are interested in the job must note that the detailed advertisement will be published on punjabpolice.gov.in.

Here Are Some of The Key Details:

