The Punjab School Education Department has decided to reopen the portal for registration for the state level National Talent Search Examination (NTSE, Stage-1) from November 11 to November 15 in view of the difficulties faced by the students. The exam will be held on December 13, 2020. Registration for this exam can be done on the www.epunjabschool.gov.in portal. Also Read - Unlock News: Bars, Shopping Malls, Multiplexes Are Now Open Across Punjab