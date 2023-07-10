Home

Schools To Remain Shut In Punjab’s Ludhiana Amid Heavy Rainfall

All schools have been ordered shut in Punjab's Ludhiana on Monday amid heavy rainfall

New Delhi: All schools will remain closed in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Monday as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc, causing major waterlogging and bringing life to a standstill. Heavy monsoon rains in several parts of Punjab and Haryana led to massive waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas, prompting authorities to swing into action in the worst-hit places.

“Schools in Punjab’s Ludhiana will remain closed today in view of heavy rains,” the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana, said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier, schools in Delhi, Gurugram and Uttar Pradesh have been ordered shut amid heavy rainfall. The Punjab government has directed ministers, deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police and other officials concerned to visit the affected areas and provide the required assistance to people.

Torrential rains pounded several parts of north India on Sunday with 19 people killed in landslides and other rain-related incidents, while most rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, were in spate. In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas were submerged in knee-deep water with the civic system unable to hold on in the face of record rains.

Frightening images of the chaos unleashed by the rains — vehicles floating like paper boats on inundated roads, muddy waters gushing into residential areas, temples and other structures submerged on the banks by the swollen rivers and land cave-ins — were shared online by people from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, among other places.

Heavy downpour warnings have been issued for certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, while in Delhi, which recorded its highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, authorities have cautioned over rising water level of the Yamuna.

While Delhi received 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, Chandigarh and Ambala in Haryana reported record rainfall of 322.2 mm and 224.1 mm, respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

