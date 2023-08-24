Home

Punjab Schools to Remain Closed Till Aug 26 Due to Heavy Rain; Check State-Wise Holiday Updates

Punjab Schools will remain closed till August 26, due to heavy rain. Check Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains's post.

School Closing News: In view of the possibility of the flood like situation due to the ongoing heavy rain in the various districts of the state, the Punjab Government has announced the closure of schools with immediate efforts. All government, aided, recognized, and private schools will remain shut till Friday, August 24 for safety reasons.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains wrote,” Honorable Chief Minister Punjab As per the instructions of Bhagwant Maan ji, keeping in mind the floods caused by heavy rains in various districts of Punjab including Himachal Pradesh, the Punjab Government has ordered with immediate effect in all government/aided/recognised and private schools of the state for safety reasons. Holidays are observed with immediate effect today (23rd August 2023) till 26th August 2023 (Saturday).”

ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ. ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਭਾਰੀ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਕਾਰਣ ਆਏ ਹੜ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ ਤੋਂ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ/ਏਡਿਡ/ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ… — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) August 23, 2023

Several parts of Punjab witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday, which led to flood-like situation on many roads and low-lying areas.

NOTE: Punjab government has declared schools holidays from August 23 to August 26, 2023.

Himachal Pradesh School Closed

in view of ‘Red’ alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, all educational institutions and Anganwadis in Shimla district will remain closed on the August 23 and August 24, 2023, ANI reported. “In view of the prediction of heavy rain fall by IMD, the movement of staff/children/trainees etc, may not be safe and therefore needs to be restricted,” the circular reads.

