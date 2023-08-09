Punjab Schools To Remain Closed Today; Here’s Why

Top Recommended Stories

All schools in Punjab were ordered shut today in view of the bandh called by the Christian and Dalit communities in the state.

Updated: August 9, 2023 8:15 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

All schools in Punjab will remain closed on August 9. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: All schools in Punjab have been ordered shut on Wednesday by the state government. The schools will remain closed today in view of the bandh called by the Christian and Dalit communities in Punjab.

Why Punjab Schools Will Remain Closed Today

A bandh was called by the Dalit and Christian communities on August 9 in solidarity with the countrywide protest against the ethnic violence where women were targeted in Manipur.


