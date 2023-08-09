Home

Punjab Schools To Remain Closed Today; Here’s Why

All schools in Punjab were ordered shut today in view of the bandh called by the Christian and Dalit communities in the state.

All schools in Punjab will remain closed on August 9. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: All schools in Punjab have been ordered shut on Wednesday by the state government. The schools will remain closed today in view of the bandh called by the Christian and Dalit communities in Punjab.

Why Punjab Schools Will Remain Closed Today

A bandh was called by the Dalit and Christian communities on August 9 in solidarity with the countrywide protest against the ethnic violence where women were targeted in Manipur.

