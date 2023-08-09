Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Punjab Schools To Remain Closed Today; Here’s Why
All schools in Punjab were ordered shut today in view of the bandh called by the Christian and Dalit communities in the state.
New Delhi: All schools in Punjab have been ordered shut on Wednesday by the state government. The schools will remain closed today in view of the bandh called by the Christian and Dalit communities in Punjab.
Trending Now
Why Punjab Schools Will Remain Closed Today
A bandh was called by the Dalit and Christian communities on August 9 in solidarity with the countrywide protest against the ethnic violence where women were targeted in Manipur.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you