Good news for students as THIS state announces school holidays until January 13 due to severe cold; check holiday schedule

The Education Minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains, announced that all schools in Punjab will remain closed until January 13 because of immense cold. Scroll down to know the details.

Punjab announces holidays for school students until January 13. The decision comes after the increasing cold and fog in the region. The order applies to all types of schools, be they government, private, recognised or aided. The information about the school holidays was shared by the Education Minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains, on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He mentioned that the step has been taken in accordance with the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the health and security of the school students and staff members. Earlier, the state had announced holidays until January 7.

Punjab announces school holidays until January 13

The Education Minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains, shared a tweet in Punjabi which translates to “In accordance with the directives of the Honourable Chief Minister of Punjab, S. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, taking into account the continuously increasing cold and fog in the state, and keeping in mind the health and safety of children and staff, holidays are being declared in all government, aided, recognised, and private schools of the state until January 13. Now, all schools in the state will reopen on January 14 as per regular days.”

ਮਾਨਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ.ਭਗਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਦਿਸ਼ਾ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਵੱਧ ਰਹੀ ਠੰਡ ਅਤੇ ਧੁੰਦ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਦਿਆਂ, ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਟਾਫ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖਦਿਆਂ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ, ਏਡਿਡ, ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 13 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੱਕ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਜਾਂਦੀਆਂ… — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) January 7, 2026

Weather in Punjab

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the live temperature of Amritsar stood at 10 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana, Ambala, and Patiala at 11 degrees Celsius, and Chandigarh at 13 degrees Celsius at 5:36 pm on January 7.

Punjab schools to reopen on January 14

All government, private, aided, and recognised schools in Punjab have been directed to remain closed until January 13 due to the cold weather. Now, the regular day schools will reopen on January 14 in the state.

