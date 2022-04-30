Punjab University Recruitment 2022: The University of Punjab (CUP) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff on regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the University at cup.edu.in. The last date to apply online is May 29, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 53 posts will be filled. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 25,000; Apply For 1095 Posts at igiaviationdelhi.com

Important Dates:

The online application ends: May 29, 2022

Vacancy Details

Professor: 16 Posts

Associate Professor: 24 Posts

Assistant Professor: 9 Posts

Librarian: 1 Post

Deputy Librarian: 1 Post

Assistant Librarian: 1 Post

Medical Officer (Female): 1 Post

Punjab University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The qualification and experience required for teaching posts will be as per "UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications For Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018 and its amendments from time-to-time. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details through the official notification given below:

Punjab University Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Meanwhile, SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Punjab University Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 29, 2022, through the official website — cup.edu.in.