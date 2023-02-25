Home

Education

Purnea University Postpones Graduation Second Year Exams Due To Bihar’s Grand Alliance Rally

Purnea University Postpones Graduation Second Year Exams Due To Bihar’s Grand Alliance Rally

Bihar’s Grand Alliance Rally: In view of Bihar’s Grand Alliance Rally, Purnea University in Bihar has postponed the graduation second-year exams.

Bihar: In the wake of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ rally in the district on February 25, Purnea University in Bihar on Saturday postponed the graduation second-year examination. A notice regarding the same has been published on the University’s website. Students are advised to through the notice by visiting the official website at purneauniversity.ac.in. “The examination for BA Part II, scheduled for February 25, has been postponed due to the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ rally,” reads the notice circulated by the University Vice-Chancellor.

News agency ANI took to Twitter, “A notice dated 23 Feb 2023 by the Purnea University was issued to students announcing the postponement of the exam for Graduation second year from 25 Feb 2023 to 15 March 2023. This was done in view of Bihar’s Grand Alliance Rally.”

You may like to read

Purnea, Bihar| A notice dated 23 Feb 2023 by the Purnea University was issued to students announcing the postponement of the exam for Graduation second year from 25 Feb 2023 to 15 March 2023. This was done in view of Bihar’s Grand Alliance Rally pic.twitter.com/pPdGCDDPTk

— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

Politics And Mahagathbandhan Rally in Purnia

Bihar is bracing for some political saber-rattling on Saturday when Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address BJP supporters at two places, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will hold a joint rally of the ‘Mahagathbandhan‘. As per PTI report, Shah, the BJP’s veritable principal strategist, will start his tour of the state with a public meeting in Balmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, a party stronghold that was given away to the chief minister’s party the JD(U) in 2019 as part of seat-sharing arrangements. The move of these two opposite groups is considered a power show in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024. During the rally, RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav also addressed the rally through video conferencing.

The function, scheduled around noon on February 25, will coincide with the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ rally at Purnea, more than 400 km away, where the septuagenarian CM and his 33-year-old deputy will be joined by smaller allies like the Congress and the Left in a display of the state’s own version of a “united opposition” which Kumar, in particular, believes is the way forward to take on the mighty BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.