QS Graduate Employability rankings 2022 list: The Quacquarekki Symonds(QS) Graduate Employability rankings 2022 list has been released under which a total of 12 Indian universities and institutes have been featured on the global list, comprising 550 institutes. While the three Indian Institutes of Technology(IIT) have badged in the global top 200.Also Read - COVID-19: R Value Drops Below 1 in September; These States Still Rank Higher | Details Here

IIT Bombay has moved up to 101 to 110 band from the previous band of 111-120 band, making the institute a leader among the other IIT’s and also a world top institute for career-focused students. Also Read - JEE Main Results 2021 Announced: 44 Candidates Score 100 Percentile, 18 Get AIR Rank 1; Here's How to Download Scorecard Via Direct Link

Another milestone was set by the Indian Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Delhi. It secured between the band 131-140; a major jump from the previous band of 151-160. Similarly, IIT Madras has jumped from the 171-180 band to 151-160. Also Read - JEE Mains 2021 Result Highlights: 44 Candidates Get 100 Percentile, 18 are on Rank 1

Only four from the twelve institutes have managed to perform well in the ranking from their past records while the others either struggled and stuck to their previous year’s position or declined in the rankings.

Two new Institutes have secured their seat in the ranking. They are IIT Roorkee and Haryana-based OP Jindal Global University.

A list of the 12 Indian Institute in the (QS) Graduate Employability rankings 2022

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

Rank: 101-110

Score: 55.5-57.2

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

Rank: 131-140

Score: 49.4-51.4

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

Rank: 151-160

Score: 44.2-47.2

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)

Rank: 201-250

Score: 31.8-38.3

University of Delhi (DU)

Rank: 201-250

Score: 31.8-38.3

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

Rank: 251-300

Score: 27.4-31.6

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

Rank: 251-300

Score: 27.4-31.6

University of Mumbai (MU)

Rank: 251-300

Score: 27.4-31.6

Indian Institute of Science India (IISc)

Rank: 301-500

Score: 16-27.3

OP Jindal Global University (JGU)

Rank: 301-500

Score: 16-27.3

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Rank: 501+

Score: 13.1-15.9

University of Calcutta (CU)