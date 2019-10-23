New Delhi: IIT-Bombay secured the first rank, while IIT-Kharagpur stood fifth in QS India Rankings 2020 among the central universities, stated a report.

Meanwhile, the chancellor of the two universities, Jagdeep Dhankar expressed confident that the universities would improve furthermore in the upcoming days. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Dhankar said, “India/Ranking Web of Universities: More than 28000 institutions ranked. My congratulations to faculty and students of Calcutta University being No 27 and Jadavpur University No 68. I am confident we would in togetherness march on incremental trajectory.”

Besides securing the 11th rank in the QS India Rankings 2020, Calcutta University (CU) stood first among the state-run universities, stated a report. Notably, the second in the list of state-run universities was Jadavpur University (JU) which also secured 12th rank in the overall rankings.

After the results were announced, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the two institutes and said that it was a proud moment for the state.

“We have topped among the state universities, just a few notches below the central higher educational institutions, including IITs and IISC,” CU Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee was quoted by news agency PTI as saying on Tuesday. In fact, the varsity has proved its “high academic standard” by standing 27th in the world rankings, added Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee.