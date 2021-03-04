Kolkata: IIT Kharagpur has been ranked among the top 50 in the prestigious QS Subject Ranking in Mineral and Mining Engineering sector while emerging as India’s top-ranking institution in the field of Agriculture and Forestry, an official statement issued by the institute said. IIT Kharagpur has surpassed its top subject rank in 2021 with the highest worldwide subject rank at 44 in comparison to 46 in 2020 and 47 in 2019, the statement said. Also Read - GATE 2021: Today Last Day to Challenge Answer Key at gate.iitb.ac.in, Final Result on March 22

A total of 51 narrow subjects have been ranked in 2021 under five broad subject areas in 1,453 institutions from across the globe. QS Subject Rankings are published each year based on research quality and accomplishments, academic reputation, and graduate employment.

IIT Kharagpur has been ranked second in the country in the disciplines including Mineral and Mining Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Economics and Econometrics and Statistics and Operational Research, the statement said.

Further, the institute has been ranked among India’s top five in the disciplines including Engineering and Technology, Computer Science and Information Systems, Civil and Structural, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing, Earth and Marine Sciences, Materials Science and Accounting and Finance, it added.

IIT-Bombay, Delhi, Madras make it to top 100 engineering institutes

Three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have made it to the top 100 of the engineering section in the recently released QS World University Rankings. IIT-Bombay led the list among Indian varisities, bagging 49th position. The engineering and technology category also featured IIT-Delhi at the 54th spot and IIT-Madras at the 94th rank.

As many as 25 different programmes offered by Indian institutes have earned a slot in the first 100 of the QS World University Ranking by subjects.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge has yet again topped the QS rankings of best engineering institutes.

(With inputs from PTI)