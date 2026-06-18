QS world rankings 2027: IIT Delhi retains top spot among Indian universities; climbs to 118th rank globally

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has retained its position as India's highest-ranked university in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/qs-world-rankings-2027-iit-delhi-retains-top-spot-among-indian-universities-climbs-to-118th-rank-globally-check-list-8449703/ Copy

QS world rankings 2027: IIT Delhi retains top spot among Indian universities; climbs to 118th rank globally(Photo Credit: IANS)

New Delhi: The QS World University Rankings 2027 have been released. Accordingly, the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Delhi has retained its position as India’s highest-ranked university in the Rankings. The Institute climbed to 118th globally and equalled the best-ever ranking achieved by an Indian institution in the prestigious global index. Next to IIT Delhi is the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), which has been ranked at 134.

The current rankings, released by QS Quacquarelli Symonds on Thursday, feature 52 Indian universities, making India the world’s fifth most represented higher education system. India’s representation has grown by 271 per cent since 2017, rising from 14 institutions to 52, the fastest proportional increase among G20 nations.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-test: Security, transport, and monitoring; How States are gearing up for smooth and secure conduct of medical entrance exam

As per the QS World University Rankings 2027, a total of 26 Indian universities improved their positions, nine maintained their standing, 15 witnessed a decline, while two institutions entered the rankings for the first time. More than half of India’s previously ranked universities improved their performance this year.

QS world rankings 2027: IIT Delhi retains top spot among Indian universities; Check the complete list

Rank 118: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

Rank =134: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

Rank 170: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

Rank 205: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)

Rank =221: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

Rank = 221: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

Rank = 335: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Rank =349: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

Rank=360: Indiana University Bloomington

Rank=510: Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi)

Rank =546: Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Rank =588: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)

Speaking about the rankings, Prof. Somnath Baidya Roy, Dean, Planning, and Head, Ranking Cell, IIT Delhi, said, “IIT Delhi remains committed to the goal of providing world-class affordable technological education and becoming a preferred destination for scholars worldwide. Our revamped curriculum, new infrastructure, and increased international engagement will enhance our quality and impact in the coming years. We see rankings as an outcome, not an objective. If we do the right things for the right reasons, rankings will follow naturally.”

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 re-exam to be held under tight security: Why CRPF and CISF personnel are being deployed to guard question papers

Which Indian Institutes are on the list of ‘QS World Rankings 2027 ‘?

Among Indian institutions, IIT Bombay ranked 134th globally, followed by IIT Madras at 170th, IIT Kharagpur at 205th and IIT Kanpur at 221st. The University of Delhi improved to 322nd rank, while Jamia Millia Islamia reached 686th position in the global rankings. The rankings highlighted that India’s progress is increasingly broad-based, extending beyond the IIT ecosystem. A total of 18 Indian universities achieved their highest-ever ranking, including Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, BITS Pilani, VIT, Chandigarh University and Shoolini University.