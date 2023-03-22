Home

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023: IIT Delhi In Top 50 for Engineering and Technology

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023: The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 cover a total of 54 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas.

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023: The 13th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 has been released today, March 22, 2023. According to it, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was listed as one of the top 50 institutions in the world for Engineering and Technology. According to the QS World University Rankings 2023, IIT Delhi has been ranked 48th globally with a score of 80.1 in Engineering and Technology

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 cover a total of 54 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas. The QS World University Rankings by Subject are compiled annually to help prospective students identify the leading universities in a particular subject. Research citations, along with the results of major global surveys of employers and academics, are used to rank universities.

The institute’s Electrical Engineering programme achieved a 49th rank (overall score of 76.7), Computer Science a 67th (overall score of 71.8), Mechanical Engineering a 70th (overall score of 75.5), Civil Engineering was ranked in the 51-100 bracket (overall score of 77.0), and Chemical Engineering was ranked 96th (overall score of 72.4)”, reads the official release.

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023: Check Top 10 University/Institutions Here

Name of the university and overall score below

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Cambridge, United States: 96.5

Stanford University Stanford, United States: 93.5

University of Cambridge Cambridge, United Kingdom: 93.1

University of Oxford Oxford, United Kingdom: 92.9

University of California, Berkeley (UCB):92.1

Imperial College London London, United Kingdom: 91.5

London, United Kingdom: 91.5 ETH Zurich Zürich, Switzerland: 90.6

Harvard University Cambridge, United States: 90.2

Cambridge, United States: 90.2 Tsinghua University Beijing,China (Mainland): 90.1

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Pasadena, United States:89.8

