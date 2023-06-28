QS World University Rankings List: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi Among Top 200; DU, Anna University Make Debut

Home

IIT Delhi comes in second spot when it comes to Indian universities at 197 and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore at 225.

QS World University Rankings list: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has broken into the world’s top 150 universities in the recent edition of the QS World University Rankings 2024, climbing 23 positions to attain the 149th rank globally. India also has two entrants in the world’s top 500 universities with the University of Delhi (407) and Anna University (427) making their debut.

While, IIT Delhi comes in second spot when it comes to Indian universities at 197 and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore at 225. Last was in 2016 when IISc achieved 147th Rank however this year, IISc has fallen by 70 positions from 155th rank to 225.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge and University of Oxford are the top three globally. Among the top 10 global universities are also Harvard University at number four, Stanford University at number five, Imperial College London at number six, ETH Zurich at number seven, National University of Singapore (NUS) at number eight, UCL at nine and University of California, Berkeley (UCB) at the tenth spot.

Among the top 10 Indian institutions are IIT Kharagpur at the fourth spot with a ranking of 271, IIT Kanpur at 278, IIT Madras at 285, IIT Guwahati at 364, IIT Roorkee at 369.

QS World University Rankings 2023 – Indian Universities

QS World University Rankings 2023 Institute Rank IIT Bombay 149 Delhi University 407 Anna University 427 IIT Delhi 197 IIT Kanpur 278 IIT Madras 285

This year for the first time 45 Indian Institutions got ranked in QS World University Ranking.

The statement said that there were nine parameters in QS ranking, among which the Employer Reputation indicated the strongest one for IIT Bombay with a rank of 69 globally.

“The Institute has a score of 81.9 in employer reputation, 73.1 in citation per faculty, 55.5 in academic reputation, 47.4 in employment outcome, 54.9 in sustainability, 18.9 in faculty-student ratio, 4.7 in international faculty, 8.5 in international research network and 1.4 in international students, all scores out of a maximum of 100 points. Among these nine parameters, the Employer Reputation indicated the strongest one for IIT Bombay with a rank of 69 globally,” it said.

While the rankings cover 54 academic disciplines, the Indian universities perform well in the fields of Computer Science, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Business Studies, and Physics.

On IIT Bombay’s achievement in QS World Ranking 2023, Founder & CEO of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Nunzio Quacquarelli said, “I’d like to congratulate Indian universities on their ever-improving performance. We’ve rated 2900 institutions for this year’s ranking system, and there are 45 Indian universities that are appearing in the ranking. That is a 297 per cent increase over the last nine years. There has been a continuous, steady improvement by Indian universities.”

#WATCH | IIT-Bombay ranked in top 150 in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings list I’d like to congratulate Indian universities on their ever-improving performance. We’ve rated 2900 institutions for this year’s ranking system, and there are 45 Indian… pic.twitter.com/NM4fUm5wsj — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Top 30 universities in the world as per QS Rankings 2024:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States University of Cambridge, United Kingdom University of Oxford, United Kingdom Harvard University, United States Stanford University, United States Imperial College London, United Kingdom ETH Zurich, Switzerland National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore UCL, United Kingdom University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States University of Pennsylvania, United States University of Pennsylvania, United States Cornell University, United States The University of Melbourne, Australia California Institute of Technology (Caltech), United States Yale University, United States Peking University, China Princeton University, United States The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Australia The University of Sydney, Australia University of Toronto, Canada The University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom Columbia University, United States Université PSL, France Tsinghua University, China Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), Singapore The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Johns Hopkins University, United States The University of Tokyo, Japan University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), United States

About QS World University Rankings

QS World University Rankings are run by global higher analyst specialist Quacquarelli Symonds. The rankings analyse 1,500 institutions across 104 locations and draw insights from 17.5 million academic papers and 2,40,000 academic faculty and employers.

“This 20th edition of our rankings comes at a time when priorities in higher education are evolving. QS sits in the privileged position of being a nexus point in the higher education sector – connected to millions of students, hundreds of thousands of academics and employers, and thousands of institutions worldwide.” QS Rankings said in a blog post

