Railway Recruitment 2019: The Western Railway recruitment board has released an official notification for vacancies in Group C of the Indian Railways on the basis of Sports Quota. Interested candidates can visit the official website of railways at wr.indianrailways.gov.in and check out the details.

Candidates must note that the last date to submit the applications is September 13, 2019.

Here are the details for Railway Recruitment 2019 Vacancy:

Vacancies under Sports Quota – 21 posts

Athletics (IA) Athletics (W) Cricket (W) Wrestling (M) (Freestyle) Wrestling (M) (Greco and Roman)

On a different pay scale, here are there are vacancies in the following categories:

Athletics (M) Athletics (W) Cricket (W) Wrestling (M) (Freestyle) Wrestling (M) Power-lifting (W) Kho Kho (Ilk) Water Polo (14) Ball Badminton (M)

For more details on the vacancies, refer to Employment No. RRCNVR/01/2019 (Sports Quota) dated 10.08.2019 in Employment News.