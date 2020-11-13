RRB NTPC Exam: The Indian Railways has informed that RRB NTPC exam will be held on December 15, 2020, for which more than 1.2 crore candidates have registered. The exam will be conducted for recruitment at non-technical posts.

Apart from that hiring will also take place for Ministerial and Isolated category posts and Group D posts. The railways are expected to release the full schedules for RRB NTPC and RRB Group D exams in upcomings days.

Candidates can download both the RRB NTPC admit cards and RRB Group D admit cards from the official website.

Issuing a notification, the RRB said,”No call letter will be sent by post. The CBT Centre, date and shift indicated in the e-call letter shall be final.”

Those who will appear for the RRB NTPC exam will get a refund on the fee which they had submitted during filling the application form.

In case, the hirings are cancelled, candidates who appeared for the exam will get back their fee amount.