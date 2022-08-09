Railway Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Cell, WCR/Jabalpur has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible employees of West Central Railway to apply for the JE, Technician, and Miscellaneous Category Posts against GDCE Quota. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of wcr.indianrailways.gov.in till August 15, 2022. The registration process has started on July 26, 2022. A total of 102 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - WBJEE 2022 Counselling to Begin Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in| Check Registration Fee, Steps to Apply

Railway Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online registration process begins: July 26, 2022 The online registration process ends: August 15, 2022

Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

JE Category: 52 posts

JE Works: 11 posts

JE(Drawing Design & Estimation): 13 posts

3 JE/TM: 28

Technician Category Posts: 35 vacancies

Technician Gr- III Mech (C&W): 10 posts

Technician Gr- III (OHE/PSI/TRD): 05 posts

Technician Gr- III (Electric-G/OSM/TL): 06 posts

Technician Gr- III /TRS: 14 posts

Miscellaneous Category Posts: 15 posts

Chief Law Assistant: 4 posts

Staff Nurse: 4 posts

Junior Translator: 07 posts

Railway Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit and other details from the detailed notification shared below.

Railway Recruitment Selection Process

The recruitment process shall involve a Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) Skill Test /Translation Test (where ever applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of the above-mentioned recruitment stages.

Railway Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Western Railway Railway at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates are advised to note and preserve their Registration Number for further stages of the recruitment process/ correspondence with the RRC concerned.