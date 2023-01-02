Railway Recruitment 2023: Application Invited For 1785 Posts. Here’s How You Can Apply. Details Inside

The application can be submitted online on the official website of South Eastern Railway i.e. www.rrcser.co.in on or before February 2.

Railway Recruitment 2023: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited online applications for 1758 posts for recruitment of apprentices under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railways for the year 2022-23. The application can be submitted online on the official website of South Eastern Railway i.e. www.rrcser.co.in on or before February 2.

Total Posts: 1785

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have a matriculation certificate from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

Application Fee

The applicants except the SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees. The application fee is Rs 100 which is non-refundable. The payment should be made online through ‘Payment Gateway’ while filling up the online Application Form.

The payment can be made by using Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking/UPI/e-Wallets.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of the merit list prepared (Trade-wise) in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification in respective trades. The merit list in each trade will be a prepared percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation with a minimum of 50% (aggregate) marks. For the purpose of calculation of the percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or group of subjects. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of 01.01.2023. The age as recorded in the Matriculation certificate or the Birth certificate shall be reckoned for the purpose only.

How to Apply for the Railway recruitment 2023

The link for the online application is available on South Eastern Railway’s website.

Candidates should carefully read all the instructions given in the Employment Notice before filling out the online application form.

The online application form should be filled out following the step-by-step procedure given on the webpage. All the required fields must be filled-up carefully.

Candidates must upload his/her scanned recent photograph and signature while filling out the application form.

For more details, check the official notification.