Home

Education

Railway Recruitment 2023: Group ‘C’, Group ‘D’ Employees Can Apply For 238 Posts at rrcjaipur.in; Salary Here

Railway Recruitment 2023: Group ‘C’, Group ‘D’ Employees Can Apply For 238 Posts at rrcjaipur.in; Salary Here

Railway Asstt. Loco Pilot Recruitment 2023: All Regular Group ‘C’ or Erstwhile Group ‘D’ employees of North Western Railway excluding RPF/RPSF employees fulfilling eligibility criteria may apply

Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts at rrcjaipur.in

Railway Recruitment 2023: North Western Railway (NWR) Jaipur has released a recruitment notification. As per the notification, online applications are invited from all serving regular railway employees of North Western

Railway excluding RPF/RPSF employees for filling up vacancies against General Departmental Competitive Examination(GDCE) quota. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Railway at rrcjaipur.in and nwr.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process will begin on April 7, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is May 6, 2023. The candidates will be hired for the Asstt. Loco Pilot posts.

The candidate must read all the instructions before filling up the online application. A total of 238 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. “All Regular Group ‘C’ or Erstwhile Group ‘D’ employees of North Western Railway excluding RPF/RPSF employees fulfilling eligibility criteria may apply,” reads the official notification. For more details, go through this article.

You may like to read

Railway Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates

Date & Time of Opening (ONLINE) 07.04.2023 10.00 Hrs Date & Time of Closing (ONLINE) 06.05.2023 23.59 Hrs

Railway Vacancy 2023 Details

Name of the post Asstt. Loco Pilot No. of vacancies 238

Railway Asstt. Loco Pilot Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Asstt. Loco Pilot Matriculation Pass plus

A) ITI/Act Apprenticeship passed in trade (i) Fitter (ii) Electrician (iii) Instrument Mechanic (iv) Millwright/Maintenance Mechanic (v) Mechanic (Radio & TV) (vi) Electronics Mechanic (vii) Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) (viii) Wireman (ix) Tractor Mechanic (x) Armature & Coil Winder (xi) Mechanic (Diesel) (xii) Heat Engine. Asstt. Loco Pilot OR Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobiles Engineering in lieu of ITI. Candidates with combinations of various stream of trades of Engineering prescribed as above to be considered for employment on the Railways in term of Board’s instructions contained in RBE no 162/2001 dated 20/08/2001 subject to the provisions contained in Board’s letter No. E(NG)II/2005/RR-1/8 dated 28/08/2014 and 30/09/2015.

Railway Asstt. Loco Pilot Salary: Check Pay Scale

Name of the post GP (Pay Level) Asstt. Loco Pilot G.Pay 1900/- (Level-2)

Railway Asstt. Loco Pilot Selection Process

The recruitment process shall comprise of a Computer Based Test (CBT)/written examination followed by aptitude test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Standard of examination shall be like that of direct recruitment conducted by RRB.

CBT/Written Examination will be conducted in single/two stages.

The selection will be made strictly as per merit. Shortlisted candidates will be called for verification of their original documents. For more details, check the detailed notification shared below.

How to Apply Online For Railway Asstt. Loco Pilot Jobs?

Applications should be registered ONLINE by filling up the required details in the prescribed format at RRC/Jaipur website www.rrcjaipur.in duly following the steps and instructions as mentioned at Para (9) of this Notification carefully. Candidates should enter all the required details in the online application form. An incomplete application will not be accepted. The Notification can be downloaded from the websites www.rrcjaipur.in and nwr.indianrailways.gov.in. The list of eligible/ineligible candidates will be published on the website of the RRC. The eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the RRC website in due course.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.