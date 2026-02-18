Railway RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 Out: Objection Correction Window closes soon; fee, direct link here

Home

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D provisional answer key. Candidates can access the RRB Group D Answer Key at the official website. It is to be stated that the competitive examination was held from November 27 to February 10, 2025. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the RRB Answer Key till February 23, 2026. A candidate will be charged Rs. 50 per question for challenging a question.

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the RRB: https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

or the relevant regional RRB website.

or the relevant regional RRB website. Look for the Answer Key Link: On the homepage, look for the “Answer Key” link. This is usually found under the “Recruitment” or “Examinations” section.

Enter Your Login Details: You will be required to enter your login credentials (such as registration number and Password or date of birth) to access the answer key. In this case, candidates can log in with Aadhaar, or they can log in with RRB account credentials.

Download the Answer Key: Once logged in, you can download the answer key for your respective exam. Check if there are any further instructions on how to challenge the answer key (if applicable).

