  • Home
  • Education
  • Railway RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 Out: Objection Correction Window closes soon; fee, direct link here

Railway RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 Out: Objection Correction Window closes soon; fee, direct link here

Railway RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 jas been released. The Objection Correction Window will close soon.

Published date india.com Published: February 18, 2026 10:38 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
rrb exam
IBPS PO, SO 2025 Exam: Institute makes big announcement for candidates; application correction to..; check here for details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D provisional answer key. Candidates can access the RRB Group D Answer Key at the official website. It is to be stated that the competitive examination was held from November 27 to February 10, 2025. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the RRB Answer Key till February 23, 2026. A candidate will be charged Rs. 50 per question for challenging a question.

Railway RRB Group D Answer Key 2026

Railway RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 Out: Objection Correction Window closes soon; fee, direct link here

  • Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the RRB: https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
    or the relevant regional RRB website.
  • Look for the Answer Key Link: On the homepage, look for the “Answer Key” link. This is usually found under the “Recruitment” or “Examinations” section.
  • Enter Your Login Details: You will be required to enter your login credentials (such as registration number and Password or date of birth) to access the answer key. In this case, candidates can log in with Aadhaar, or they can log in with RRB account credentials.
  • Download the Answer Key: Once logged in, you can download the answer key for your respective exam. Check if there are any further instructions on how to challenge the answer key (if applicable).

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.