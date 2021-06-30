New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Board, (RRB) Bhopal has notified an official notice regarding the fee refund for the centralized employment notice 03/2018. The candidates, who have not updated their bank details, can make the changes up to July 31, 2021. The candidates must note that those who had appeared in the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) held from 22.05.2019 to 02.06.2019 (total 12 days) and 26.06.2019 to 28.06.2019 (total 03 days – rescheduled), are entitled to get a partial refund of their examination fee for advt no. 03/2018 for the posts of JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: 38 Long-Distance South and Kolkata Bound Passenger Trains To Remain Cancelled From May 24 to May 29, Check List Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have given a direct link through the candidates can submit their claim for the partial refund of their examination fee.

Important Takeaways from the RRB fee refund notice for the advt. no 03/2018: