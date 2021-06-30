New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Board, (RRB) Bhopal has notified an official notice regarding the fee refund for the centralized employment notice 03/2018. The candidates, who have not updated their bank details, can make the changes up to July 31, 2021. The candidates must note that those who had appeared in the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) held from 22.05.2019 to 02.06.2019 (total 12 days) and 26.06.2019 to 28.06.2019 (total 03 days – rescheduled), are entitled to get a partial refund of their examination fee for advt no. 03/2018 for the posts of JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: 38 Long-Distance South and Kolkata Bound Passenger Trains To Remain Cancelled From May 24 to May 29, Check List Here
For the convenience of the candidates, we have given a direct link through the candidates can submit their claim for the partial refund of their examination fee. Also Read - RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3591 Apprentice Posts at rrc-wr.com
Important Takeaways from the RRB fee refund notice for the advt. no 03/2018:
Also Read - Railways Operating 140 Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush Between April-May
- Last date for a partial refund claim is 31st July 2021 (23:59 hrs).
- The partial refund will be admissible subject to verification of the candidate’s information, by the board.
- The candidates seeking fee refund should have their registration no, roll number, name of the candidate (as per application), date of birth, father’s name (as per application), community, Aadhar No., registered Mobile No, Computer-based test date, Bank Acc Holder’s Name, Bank Account No., bank IFSC code, and Name of the bank.
- The link for a partial refund is also being shared through SMS to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates concerned.
- Candidates belonging to the General or Unreserved category will be refunded a fee of Rs 400/
- Candidates belonging to the reserved categories will be refunded a full fee of Rs 250/- subject to their attendance in the computer-based test.
- The refund of the examination fee which was Rs. 250/- for SC/ST/Ex-SM/PwBD/Female/Minority/EBC/Transgender candidates and Rs. 500/- for others, will be applicable after deduction of service charges.