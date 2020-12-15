New Delhi:The Railway Recruitment Board’s (RRB) three-phased mega recruitment drive for filling up about 1.4 lakh vacancies commenced from Tuesday. RRBs have made extensive preparations for conducting examinations of this large scale in COVID-19 pandemic times following SOPs as laid down by the government ensuring social distancing, compulsory use of masks, sanitisers, curtailing shifts for conducting exams to only two shifts per day. Also Read - Policy of Reserved Tickets on Express Trains to Stay For Now: Railways

The first phase of the exam for isolated and ministerial categories will begin from today. This will be followed by NTPC categories from December 28 to tentatively till March 2021 and the third recruitment for Level-1 from tentatively April 2020 onwards till June end, 2021. Also Read - Railway Bribery Scam Plot Inspired by Bollywood, Rs 10 Note Number Used as Code For Payment

Railways said that over 2.44 crore candidates will be appearing in different cities across the country to participate in the recruitment drive. Also Read - Good Timing! RPF Constable Saves Woman as She Falls on Rail Track in Mumbai, Caught on Cam

RRB Recruitment Exam: Guidelines for candidates

Candidates will be checked for the temperature at entry using thermo guns.

Candidates having temperature more than prescribed limits will not be allowed inside the exam venue.

The exact date of the re-scheduled exam of such candidates will be intimated subsequently.

The candidate should use his/her own facemask.

Candidate has to produce COVID-19 self-declaration in the prescribed format at the entry and in absence of the same he/she will not be allowed into the exam venue.

After each shift the exam centre will be sanitised before starting another shift

In order to safeguard the health of the candidates and other personnel involved in the conduct of exams amid COVID-19, the latest instructions, guidelines, and orders issued by the Central and respective State governments concerning COVID 19 will be followed and ensured.

In the wake of COVID-19, the student’s biometric impressions will not be captured at the examination centers.