WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply For 2521 Apprentice Posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in; 10th Pass Eligible
WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Cell, West Central Railway (WCR) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. A total of 2521 vacant posts will be filled in the designated trades at Units/Workshops of the railways including the JBP Division, BPL Division, KOTA Division, WRS KOTA, CRWS BPL, and HQ BPL. The last date to submit the application form is December 17, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.
WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- The registration process will begin: November 18, 2022
- The registration process will end: December 17, 2022
WCR Apprentice Vacancy
|Division
|Name of the posts
|JBP Division
|884
|BPL Division
|614
|KOTA Division
|685
|WRS KOTA
|160
|CRWS BPL
|158
|HQ JBP
|20
|Total
|2521
WCR Apprentice Eligibility Criteria
The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 exam system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from the recognized board. Should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.
WCR Apprentice Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below:
Download WCR Apprentice Recruitment Notification
HOW TO APPLY ONLINE?
Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the West Central Railway official website (WCR) at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in till December 17, 2022. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared above.
