Railways Recruitment 2019: The Integral Coach Factory, Chennai of the Ministry of Railways has invited applications in 992 vacancies from interested and eligible candidates. The application is available on their official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in.

The official notification of Apprentice under the Apprentice Act, 1961 stated that the application process has begun and interested candidates must log into the official web portal and submit their applications through the given format latest by June 24, 2019, till 5 PM. The recruitment will be conducted to fill 992 vacancies.

Follow the steps below to apply for Railway Recruitment 2019:

Total number of vacancies: 992

Name and number of vacancies against the posts:

For Freshers

Welder: 160 posts

Fitter: 120 posts

Electrician: 80 posts

Carpenter: 40 posts

Mechanist: 40 posts

Painter: 40 posts

Ex-ITI

Fitter: 140 posts

Welder: 130 posts

Electrician: 120 posts

Mechanist: 40 posts

Painter: 40 posts

Carpenter: 40 posts

Passa: 2 posts

The applicants are required to have passed class 10 or equivalent examination from a recognized board and must have ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Applicants must also be at least 15 years old and not more than 24 years old as on October 1, 2019.