New Delhi: Following the footsteps of JEE Mains and NEET 2020 exams, the Indian Railways has decided to conduct entrance exams for 1,40,640 job vacancies from December 15 after a prolonged delay due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Railways have received around 2.42 crore applications against the 1.40 openings.

These include 35,208 posts in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks and others, 1,663 posts for isolated and ministerial categories such as steno and teaches, and 1,03,769 for level-one vacancies such as track maintainers and pointsman, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said.

The Railway Board said that since now the experience of holding examination for the JEE and NEET is there, it was felt that the Railways too can start the process which had to be stopped due to coronavirus pandemic.

“The computer-based exams will begin from December 15 for the three categories of posts and a detailed schedule will be announced very soon,” Yadav said.

“We invited applications for recruitment in various categories for 1,40,640 posts. These were notified in the pre-COVID period. Scrutiny of these applications was completed, but due to COVID-19 pandemic a computer-based examination could not be completed,” he added.

The board is assessing the ground situation and taking necessary steps to begin the process of conducting examinations. Standard operating procedures for the same are being framed and will be issued to applicants in the coming months.