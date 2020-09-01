New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of the canidates appearing for NEET, JEE and NDA examinations in Bihar. Also Read - US-India Trade Deal Will be Win-win Situation For Both Nations: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Sharing the information, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of MEMU / DEMU special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of candidates joining JEE Mains, NEET and NDA in Bihar.” Also Read - JEE Main 2020 Day 1: With Safety Precautions in Place, Exam Concludes Well Across Centres

According to the railway ministry officials, the students appearing in the examinations will be able to buy the tickets for these special trains from the booking counters at the stations or they can also buy the tickets from the UTS on mobile application. Also Read - NEET, JEE 2020: Western Railways to Run 46 Additional Suburban Services in Mumbai For Students

While the NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. The common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 6.

The Railways has suspended the passenger, mail and express train services from March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The national transporter has started to run Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport the stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students.

The railways also started to operate 15 pairs of special air conditioned trains from May 12 and 100 pairs of Special time tabled trains from June 1.