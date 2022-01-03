Raipur District Court Recruitment 2022: The Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Raipur has invited online applications to hire candidates for the various posts including that of Assistant Grade-3, Stenographer, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website, districts.ecourts.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before January 31, 2022.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 161 Posts on dsssbonline.nic.in | Check Pay Scale, Eligibility Other Details

Vacancy Details

Stenographer English: 02

Stenographer Hindi: 10

Assistant Grade 3: 50

Peon: 05

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification for the various posts

Stenographer English: Graduate with a minimum of 45 % marks for Undeserved and 40 % for reserved. Candidates should have qualify the shorthand and other required qualifications including Diploma in Computer Application (DCA).

Stenographer Hindi: Graduate with a minimum of 45 % marks for Undeserved and 40 % for reserved. Candidates should have qualify the shorthand and other required qualifications including Diploma in Computer Application (DCA).

Assistant Grade 3: Graduate with a minimum of 45 % marks for Undeserved and 40 % for reserved. Candidates should have a certificate for the Diploma in Computer Application (DCA) and knowledge of the Internet and MS Word.

Peon: Minimum 5th Pass, Maximum 8th Pass.

To know more about the education qualification, age limit, or any other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Raipur.

Click Here: Raipur District Court Recruitment Detailed Notification