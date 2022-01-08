New Delhi: Even as the school management of Raisina Bengali School in CR Park said that they are trying to stop the auction of the government-aided school which was established in 1985, parents and teachers are unsure of what lies ahead for the students of the school who are at the edge of an uncertain future. According to reports, the school has students in classes I to XII, and the auction is set to affect around 900 students.

On November 11, a Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) ordered that the school would go up for e-auction on January 14 at a reserve price of Rs 81 crore. It had taken a Rs 2 crore loan from United Bank of India in 2005. With default on payments, the amount owed has grown to Rs 8 crore now.

In its order, the DRT observed that it had provided “various opportunities” to the school to repay the amount “as per its convenience”. It also observed that they had also been allowed to sell the land by themselves, a report in indianexpress.com said.

However, the counsel for ASREC, at whose behest the auction is being conducted, submitted that “keeping in view the academic career of the petitioners and other students”, they will not “disturb” the school and its students till March 31, the end of the ongoing academic session.

Students move to Delhi High Court

Five students of South Delhi’s Raisina Bengali School have approached Delhi High Court seeking directions to set aside an order of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) according to which the school’s property will be going under the hammer because it defaulted on a loan taken in 2005.

While the court had rejected this relief, it sought to know whether students would be allowed to complete this academic year.

In the writ petition filed, the petitioners—students of Class XII—have sought directions to the Delhi government to inspect and take over the management of the school. They have also sought an inquiry into the financial mismanagement by the governing body as well as the management of the school.

They have sought directions to the school to provide details of accounts or records maintained in respect of the loan amount as well as the funds received from various sources by way of grants, including donations from students.

Parents request CM Arvind Kejriwal to bail out set to be auctioned school

Parents of Raisina Bengali School had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to bail out the school which is set to be auctioned.

The world has not seen auction of a school. This auction is going to happen on 14 January, 2022 as per Debt Recovery Tribunal Order. This will be a shame on Delhi. “Loan of a paltry sum of Rs 2 crore by the governing body of Raisina Bengali School which is 95 pc govt aided, was taken from a government bank against school land and the deal itself is dubious,” said the letter.

“The corrupt governing body has been plundering crores through forced donations from parents with bogus receipts. We request you to look into the matter personally to save Delhi from shame. The government bank may easily pardon this minor non performing asset and Delhi government may take over with its own governing body. Millions will bless you,” it added.