Rajasthan 12 Board Exam 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has opened application window for class 12 board exam registration. Students are advised to visit the official website and apply by November 30.

All those who are enrolled in regular courses or are pursuing self-studying in all the streams including vocational streams can also register for the 12th board exams, a report said on Friday.

Steps to apply for BSER Class 12 Board Exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Now, click on the link which says ‘class 12 board exam registration’

Step 3: Fill the details in your application

Step 4: Pay your fee

Step 5: Click on submit

If reports are to be believed, the board has reduced the RBSE Class 12 2021 syllabus by 40 percent to help students amid the ongoing pandemic.