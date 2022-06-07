New Delhi: Rajasthan 12th Arts result has been released. This time along with girls, sons have also created new records by getting excellent marks. Gautam Sharma of Jaipur has scored 98% marks by studying in the dark. Bharti Chaudhary motivated herself by listening to the songs of Sidhu Moosewala. Whereas Deepak Sharma played cricket to bust the stress and emerge as the topper.Also Read - Rajasthan Constables Recruitment Exam: Fresh Test On July 2 After Paper Leak

Gautam Sharma Did Self-study

Jaipur topper Gautam Sharma, who has secured 98.40% marks in 12th arts, also plays very good cricket. But due to studies, Gautam did not play cricket for the last 1 year. Rather, after coming home from school, he did self-study for 5 to 6 hours every day. Gautam said, “My father works in the rug factory. The financial condition of the family was not so strong. That’s why I didn’t join tuition. I only studied at home myself. Also Read - Salman Khan Threat Case Big Update: Actor Denies Receiving Threat in His Statement to Police

“Due to the power cuts during the coal crisis, I found it difficult to study. The house used to be dark due to power cuts for hours. After which I used to study by candlelight. Then my father Giriraj Sharma bought a charging bulb for me in whose light I have studied for hours. The result is that today my percentage has crossed 98.” Gautam told that he wants to go ahead and become an IAS officer so that he can fulfill the unfulfilled dreams of his father. Also Read - 8 Members Of Family Killed In Road Accident In Rajasthan

Bharti Choudhary Listened To The Songs Of Sidhu Moosewala

Bharti Choudhary of Jaipur, who secured 97.20% marks in 12th Arts, told that she has kept a distance from social media for the last 1 year because due to social media, attention could be distracted from studies. “That’s why I used to study regularly for 6 to 7 hours every day without social media. I focused on my preparation subject-wise. I divided time according to each subject. The result of that is that I crossed 97%.”

Bharti said, “My father is a constable in Rajasthan Police. He wants me to go ahead and become an IAS officer so that people will salute me. That’s why I have started preparing for UPSC from now on so that I can fulfill my father’s dream.” She said that many times in the last 1 year, she used to get demotivated. In such a situation, along with the motivation of family members, she would listen to music, especially the songs of Sidhu Moosewala which would motivate her a lot.

Deepak Sharma Played Cricket To Fight Stress

Deepak Sharma, who secured 96.8% marks in 12th Arts, said that only studying does not bring good percentages. “I did subject-wise time management from the very beginning. The result of that is that I could reach 97%.” Deepak told that when the schools were closed, at that time he had a lot of problems due to the online and offline study modes. Till then he didn’t even have a smartphone.

“But for the first time, a smartphone came into the house for my studies with the help of which I studied online.”

Deepak, who got the number one rank in Sarvodaya Vichar exam, said that along with studies, he also paid full attention to keeping himself fit. Many times stress used to dominate during the preparation. “That’s why I used to play cricket every day along with my studies so that I could keep my mind fresh.” He said that he wants to work in the education research sector in the future so that he can make the education system of the country better.